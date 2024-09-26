TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
TXMD stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Featured Stories
