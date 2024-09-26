Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $12.99. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 36,211 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $671.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after buying an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,835,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,309 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,500 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

