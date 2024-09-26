StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 134.37%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. IRIDEX comprises approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

