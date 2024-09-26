Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,400 ($45.53).

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Price Performance

Shell Company Profile

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,532 ($33.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The stock has a market cap of £157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,690.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,746.31. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,345 ($31.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961 ($39.65).

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.