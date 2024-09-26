Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,400 ($45.53).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
