SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SNES stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($84.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

