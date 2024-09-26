Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 27th

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 27th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 26th.
Seelos Therapeutics Stock Up 13.1 %
NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 29,494,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,255. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seelos Therapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.