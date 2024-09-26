Sawai Group Shares to Split on Monday, September 30th (OTCMKTS:SWGHF)

Shares of Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sawai Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGHF opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Sawai Group has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

Sawai Group Company Profile

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

