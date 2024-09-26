Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Repsol Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Repsol has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

