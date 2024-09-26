Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

