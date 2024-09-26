Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 38,869 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £27,208.30 ($36,433.18).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 26,345 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,441.50 ($24,694.03).

On Friday, August 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,433.32).

Shares of LON KBT opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.20. The firm has a market cap of £32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.83.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

