NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $115.38 and last traded at $115.39. 66,326,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 432,115,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.26.

Specifically, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

