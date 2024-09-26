MP Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,190 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MP

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 860,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $10,484,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MP opened at $16.17 on Thursday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.