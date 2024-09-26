Michael N. Biggs Buys 3,500 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($19,496.52).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 407.40 ($5.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 467.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.10 million, a P/E ratio of 428.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 911.50 ($12.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.17) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 620 ($8.30) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 624 ($8.36).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

