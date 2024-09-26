Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LW opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $56,699,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $42,518,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

