Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

