Insider Buying: Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Purchases £3,591.04 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,591.04 ($4,808.57).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 18,843 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.38 ($16,652.89).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.49. The company has a market cap of £190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Foxtons Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.96).

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

About Foxtons Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.