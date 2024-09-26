HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,774.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

