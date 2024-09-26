Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of FMS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

