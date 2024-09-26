Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Trading Up 33.3 %
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $149,840.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Express
Featured Stories
