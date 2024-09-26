Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $890.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $823.47 and its 200 day moving average is $791.43. Equinix has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

