Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

