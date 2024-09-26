Ebiquity’s (EBQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

Shares of EBQ opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £31.45 million, a PE ratio of -766.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.44. Ebiquity has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.62).

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.