Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $116.29. 2,434,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,687,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Specifically, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $136,981,584.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,035,338.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $58,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,095,581.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 225.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

