Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 3,240,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,396,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
