Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 3,240,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,396,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coeur Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after buying an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.