Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

CIFR stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.24. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,803,255 shares of company stock worth $22,224,612. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 2,938,184 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

