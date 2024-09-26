Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Price Target Lowered to $23.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $23.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CBUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CBUS stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at $5,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cibus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

