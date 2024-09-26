Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

CARV stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

