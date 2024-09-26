Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3,590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking stock opened at $4,175.70 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,182.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,773.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,738.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Booking by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,039,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Booking by 19.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,237,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

