Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 110.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

BRZE stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,128.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,727 shares of company stock worth $8,140,693 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Braze by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

