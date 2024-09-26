B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTO. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.77. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.