Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
