Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

