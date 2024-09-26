Alibaba Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 314,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 169,302 call options.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,451,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

