Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £520,131 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.63), for a total value of £520,131 ($696,479.65).

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,786 ($37.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,726.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.18. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,143 ($42.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 71 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,641.22%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

