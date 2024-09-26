A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $999.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

