A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.75 ($8.06).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 618 ($8.28) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 686 ($9.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £685.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,817.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 640 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.88.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Julie A. Barr purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($676.54). In related news, insider Julie A. Barr bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($676.54). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($24,123.93). In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,108. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

