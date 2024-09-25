Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.14. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.