X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) & Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Survey

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

X3 has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X3 and Perficient”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.82 million 0.01 -$109.60 million N/A N/A Perficient $882.15 million 3.01 $98.93 million $2.34 32.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X3 and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 8 0 0 2.00

Perficient has a consensus target price of $70.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than X3.

Profitability

This table compares X3 and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A Perficient 8.48% 18.39% 9.24%

Summary

Perficient beats X3 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios. The company also provides platform and technology solutions in blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer experience and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions comprise product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. The company serves healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, communications, energy and utilities, and media and technology markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

