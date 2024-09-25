Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.60

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 2.8 %

LON WYN opened at GBX 323.10 ($4.33) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.55 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.17. The stock has a market cap of £74.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

