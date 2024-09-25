Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.60

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wynnstay Group Trading Down 2.8 %
LON WYN opened at GBX 323.10 ($4.33) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.55 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.17. The stock has a market cap of £74.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Here’s Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.