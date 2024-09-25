Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $71,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

