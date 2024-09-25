Waypoint REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WPR)

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

