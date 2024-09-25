Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after acquiring an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

