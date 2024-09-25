Venkata R. Madabhushi Sells 4,685 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MA opened at $487.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.18 and a 200-day moving average of $461.37. The company has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,160,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,982,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

