Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Plans GBX 3.40 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 191 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,047.22 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 203 ($2.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 22.47.

Insider Activity at Value and Indexed Property Income

In related news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £25,515 ($34,165.77). 56.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

