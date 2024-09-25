Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $110.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 996,748 shares of company stock worth $104,640,053. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

