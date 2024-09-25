Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.73.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

