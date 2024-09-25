S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.24 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.