Suzanne S. Deferie Sells 2,036 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,099.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
First Bancorp Price Performance
First Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $45.41.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
