Suzanne S. Deferie Sells 2,036 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,099.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.