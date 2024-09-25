Steven D. Hovde Sells 2,050 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $109,695.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCB stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCB. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

