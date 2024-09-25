Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman Sells 2,057 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total value of C$24,231.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106.02.

Robert Jalun Kiesman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,926 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$17,642.16.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$11.61 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

